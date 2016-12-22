Here are the winners from Belleville’s Holiday Decorating Contest

• Harbour Pointe – Richard & Wendy Rytman, Jr., 723 Harbour Pointe Court

• Victoria Commons – Elliot & Kera Jokinen, 336 Victorian Lane

• Mobile Home Parks – The Morin Family, 77 Carmell

• Balance of Belleville – Harold & Elizabeth Kelsey, 237 Robbe

• Business – Friends Flooring, 164 Main Street

Judges of the contest were members of the Belleville City Council. At the Dec. 19 meeting of the council, winners were honored with plaques holding a picture of their homes taken by photographer Robert Mytych of the Belleville-Area Independent.