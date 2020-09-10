GriefShare seminar, support group starts Sept. 17 in Romulus

A 13-week grief-recovery seminar and support group will meet at 5 Points Church in Romulus each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. starting Sept. 17.. The church is located at 37300 Goddard at Huron River Drive.

GriefShare offers help and encouragement after the death of a family member or friend. It is a warm, caring environment, an “oasis” on a journey through grief.

There are three key parts to the GriefShare experience:

1. Video seminar in which there will be encouraging, information-packed videos featuring leading grief recovery experts.

2. Support group with small group discussion about the weekly video content.

3. Workbook for journaling and personal-study exercises that reinforce the weekly session topics.

Attend any or all sessions to receive coping skills on a journey of grief.

A $15 registration includes a workbook/journal and weekly handouts.

Masks will be required for the safety and emotional security of all attending. Seating will be arranged for social distancing.

For more information, call the church at (734) 941-1511, or visit on the web at www.griefshare.org .

Barbara Schultz

GriefShare facilitator