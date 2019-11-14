Gov. Whitmer re-appoints Brigette Robarge to Human Trafficking board

On Nov. 8, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced appointments to various state boards and commission, including the appointment of Brigette Robarge of Belleville to the Human Trafficking Health Advisory Board.

Robarge is the lead mentor for trafficked youth at Common Ground and a member of the Joint Anti-Trafficking Task Force of Southeastern Michigan. Robarge is reappointed to represent a human trafficking survivor, for a term starting Jan. 1, 2020 and expiring December 31, 2023.

The Human Trafficking Health Advisory Board was established to collect and analyze information concerning medical and mental health services available to survivors of human trafficking; identify state, federal and local agencies that are involved with issues relating to human trafficking; and coordinate the dissemination of information concerning medical and mental health services available to survivors of human trafficking in this state. The Board may establish a program to improve public awareness of medical and mental health services available to survivors of human trafficking in this state.

This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.