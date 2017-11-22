Gene Taylor presented with Outstanding Achievement Award

Gene Taylor, retired Belleville Police Chief and current part-time officer in the Village of Carleton, was honored with a special Outstanding Achievement Award plaque on Nov. 17 at the Michigan Operation Lifesaver Quarterly Meeting in Lansing.

Carleton Police Chief Roy Johnson told those in attendance about how Officer Taylor saved a suicidal 14-year-old girl who stood in front of a fast-moving CSX train. Chief Johnson said Taylor not only saved the teen, but also her mother and himself, with 1.2 seconds to spare, according to the CSX videotape of the incident.

The plaque reads: “For oustanding bravery in the line of duty and courageous efforts to save the life of Michigan citizens.” He was the only person honored at the luncheon meeting.

Taylor also was honored before a recent Carleton Village Board meeting, where Chief Johnson presented him with a certificate of valor with a ribbon to wear on his uniform. State Senator Dale Zorn of the 17th District presented him with an engraved silver spike from the Michigan Railroad Association. The engraving read: “For heroic actions, Sept. 5, 2017.”