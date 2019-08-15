Garrett Harsch of Belleville wins scholarship from UAFS

Garrett Harsch of Belleville was selected in June from more than 1,000 applicants to receive a University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship.

The Foundation provides funding for aftermarket educational programs, research, and scholarships. Through its grant programs, the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and other donors and organizations will award more than 200 scholarships in 2019 and have awarded more than 3,000 since the beginning of the program in 1996.

“It is a privilege to support this program training people for careers in the automotive aftermarket,” said Peter Kornafel, chairman of the scholarship selection committee.

Based in Bethesda, MD, the Auto Care Association has nearly 3,000 member companies that represent some 150,000 independent automotive businesses that manufacture, distribute and sell motor vehicle parts, accessories, tools, equipment, materials and supplies and perform vehicle service and repair. For more information, see www.autocare.org .