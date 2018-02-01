Friends of Library set Used-Book Sale on Feb. 3

Fill a bag with books for only $3 at the Friends of the Belleville Area District Library “Bag Sale.”

The winter used-book sale will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the library. A preview sale will take place at 11 a.m. to noon for members only. Membership applications will be available at the door.

There will be specially priced books available that will be excluded from the sale. Bags will be supplied or bring your own.