Free help offered to make things right on child support warrants

The Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic allows people to meet one-on-one with an attorney about your child support case — without cost.

People can receive information related to paternity issues and receive assistance with child support motions that may modify support obligations.

Attorneys and child support professionals will be available to answer questions specific to your case. Bring your current court orders and a current financial statement to receive specific case assistance.

Meetings are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, to Friday, Oct. 27 at Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, Two Woodward Avenue, Room 1907, Detroit 48226.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, you can resolve your Wayne County Civil Child Support Bench Warrant at the Detroit Public Library Friends Auditorium 5201 Woodward Ave., Detroit 48202. This is an arrest-free zone.

Payers will not be arrested on their child support warrant. Court costs will not be assessed. Custodial parties may appear if they wish to forgive arrearages.

Those with warrants should bring $500 cash, credit card or money order per warrant. Also, bring government-issued identification, proof of hardship and proof of income.

For more information on these special services, call the Wayne County Friend of the Court at (877) 543-2660.