Frazier resigns from school board over McBride paving contract

Sherry Frazier, who was elected to both the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education and the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, resigned her position on the school board during Monday’s meeting.

Then, the school board voted 6-0 on two motions that would rescind the previous motion to participate in the paving of McBride Road and to make a new motion to participate in the paving of McBride with a $90,000 payment.

The earlier agreement, also was passed on a 6-0 vote, with Trustee Frazier recusing herself from the vote. This vote may have been tainted by her presence on the board, according to the school board attorney who claimed Frazier had an “incompatible office” since she served on both the school board and the township board which were going into a contract on the McBride paving.

School Supt. Pete Kudlak said he was fearful the legal question could cost the school district thousands of dollars if the vote was challenged.

At the beginning of Monday’s school board meeting, Trustee Frazier asked that item 6 i – McBride Paving be moved up to the beginning of Administrative items.

Frazier asked Board President Keith Johnston what he was going to do and he replied, “A lot has to do with your decision.”

“I thought it was your decision,” Frazier said of Johnston’s alleged desire for her resignation. She said the agenda item has three options. “What are we considering here tonight?”

“It’s what you decide,” Johnston said. “I don’t want you to resign.”

“Mr. Johnston, I want to say I resign from the school board,” Frazier said and calls of “No, no, no,” came from the audience.

“It’s such a hard thing to do,” Frazier said. “I have so much passion for the school and I’ve done so much.”

She listed how she stopped the secretaries from being privatized and stepped up when the former superintendent went overboard with his control.

“I gave a voice to the community and they used it. I think I have made a difference.”

She said her daughter isn’t speaking to her because of all the turmoil Frazier is suffering over the issue.

“It’s been great. We have great students … I’m going to put VBT on the map. I’m going to try to be a great trustee,” Frazier said, wiping away tears. “I’m so tough usually.”

“Always so passionate about the school,” Supt. Kudlak noted.

“I want you to be part of Commencement on Friday,” Johnston said and the audience stood and applauded Frazier.

VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara was present to support Frazier, since she still served as a township trustee.

“When she was elected to the VBT Board, Sherry Frazier asked me if she should leave the school board,” McNamara said. He said he told her no because in just a short time the township was partnering with the schools in after school stuff and working together.

“She just fell on the sword to fix a dangerous road and people who ride on it will be grateful to her,” McNamara said. “She told me six months ago she would be happy to get McBride paved.”

Frazier asked the remaining school board members that when they fill her spot they consider the candidate who lost by getting “seven votes” fewer than Johnston.

(She obviously referred to Darlene Loyer Gerick, who earned 300 votes fewer than Johnston, and was the next candidate in line.)

As Frazier was leaving the building with McNamara, VBT resident and former head custodian for the district, Reg Ion, chastised the board.

He told them of his problems with this district over his grandchildren’s schooling and why his grandchildren now are enrolled in Keystone Academy. Then, he addressed Frazier’s issue.

“It shouldn’t have come to this,” Ion said. “You’ve humiliated her and degraded her.” He said the McBride paving will have a down side when the drivers speed 50 miles an hour down the smooth road. No sidewalks are planned.

“What you did was wrong and that’s why I don’t support you,” Ion said.

“We did nothing wrong,” Johnston replied.

Then the board passed motions rescinding the original motion when Frazier was on the board and then a second motion to approve the contract with VBT for the McBride paving. A third option, the motion to proceed on the paving acknowledging the potential liability to the district, was not considered.

Later in the meeting, Supt. Kudlak said, “We were fortunate to have Sherry as a board member. She was an unwavering supporter of the kids and school. That’s the voice we’ll be replacing. She will be missed. It’s a big loss.

“It needed to happen to get McBride paved,” he said.

Trustee Susan Featheringill said she is sad for the loss of Sherry and her passion.

“It exudes from her,” Featheringill said, noting she has sat next to Frazier at the board table for several months. “She gets so involved to do whatever she can to make the school better.”

She questioned the “odd law” of “incompatibility” and said she thought when people vote people in they should be able to function and there should be a way to look at individual situations.

“It’s just difficult,” Featheringill said.

“It’s buried in contract law,” Trustee Alison Bennett said. “You can’t be on both sides.”

“In our case, both sides wanted the same thing,” Featheringill replied. “There was no competition. It was an entire project that both sides wanted. That’s what made it even sadder.”

“I’m heartbroken the way this was handled,” said Trustee Simone Pinter. “The township attorney should have stopped it before she ran. The school had to act on it. I appreciate everything she’s done.”

Supt. Kudlak said they had 30 days to replace Frazier and the board discussed how to find the right candidate.

Johnston said it could be the next vote-getter, as Frazier requested. They noted that person took the time to run and spent money on the campaign.

Trustee Featheringill said when they filled Martha Toth’s seat for three meetings last year they did not interview the candidates. She would like to interview candidates for this seat which would run until Dec. 31, 2018.

Secretary Kevin English said the present board doesn’t look like the students, obviously referring to an all white school board and a 58% black school population.

“Not necessarily make that a preference,” English said, adding he loves the idea to have a Q and A of candidates.

Johnston said they could ask former board member Brenda McClanahan to apply. He said anyone interested in serving is invited to apply.

The deadline for candidates to apply later was set at 4 p.m., Friday June 2, with a special meeting set June 5 to consider the applicants and, perhaps, interviews of the final candidates on June 7.

Applications are available on the school district web site and at the superintendent’s office, (734) 697-9123.