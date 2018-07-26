Four file for three seats on VB School Board in Nov. 6 election

The deadline to file for a seat on the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 6 General Election was 4 p.m., July 24, at the Van Buren Township Clerk’s office.

The VBT Clerk’s office reports these four candidates, all Van Buren Township residents, filed for the three seats open:

• Dionne Falconer, 43705 Dorchester;

• Darlene Loyer Gerick, 47675 Martz;

• Calvin H. Hawkins, 43658 Revere;

• Amy Pearce, 49092 Peninsular Dr.

Gerick is an incumbent. Incumbents Kevin English and Allison Bennett have not filed for reelection.