FMAR looking for more teams for its July 14 benefit golf outing

Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue, the no-kill animal shelter based in Sumpter Township, needs more teams for its benefit golf outing on Saturday, July 14.

This ninth-annual golf outing will start at 9 a.m. at Green Oaks Golf Course, 1775 E. Clark Road, Ypsilanti. Proceeds go to FMAR.

Cost is $240 per team ($60 per person). The shot gun start is based on 25 teams. There will be hot dogs and chips at the turn, with dinner to follow.

If you are unable to play, you can sponsor a hole for $100.

Send checks to: FMAR, 51299 Arkona Rd., Belleville, MI 48111. For more information, call Kathi at (734) 635-9141.