Five file for two seats on Belleville City Council

As of the July 25 deadline for candidates in the Nov. 7 election, the following have filed to run for two open, four-year seats on the Belleville City Council.
• Jesse Marcotte, incumbent, 53 Potter Dr.
• Tom Fielder, incumbent, 206 South St.
• Kelly Bates, 342 Victorian Ln.
• Jeff Vernon, 111 South St.
• Gwen Hooks, 207 Victorian Ln.
Members of the city council attend two meetings a month and are paid $1,000 per year, with the mayor getting $1,500 per year.
Belleville has two voting precincts and both precincts are at St. Anthony Catholic Church on West Columbia Avenue.
