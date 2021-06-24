First Wednesday event in Belleville held on second Wednesday because of rain

The First Wednesday event in Belleville was held on the second Wednesday because it rained on June 2.

The Airy B band performed at the Fourth Street Square on June 9. The First Wednesday event is scheduled throughout the summer, with live music at the Fourth Street Square and food trucks parked across Main Street in the Fourth Street Place in front of the library.

The next First Wednesday event is set for July 7 with the Paul Keller Grand Hotel Trio with Sarah D’Angelo. The food trucks scheduled for July 7 are Grillz on Wheelz, Mexi-Casian, Reno’s Hot Dog Stand, and Treat Dreams. If it rains on July 7, the event will take place July 14.