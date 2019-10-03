First Gospel Fest held in Sumpter Township on Sept. 28

The First Missionary Baptist Church of Belleville was the first choir to perform at the Sept. 28 Gospel Fest at the Sumpter Township pavilion. Gospel Fest was sponsored by the Belleville Area Council for the Arts and the Sumpter Progressive Civic League, who hope to make it an annual event.

Also scheduled to perform were Christ Temple of Ypsilanti, City of Refuge of Inkster, Ypsilanti Youth Choir, and Dany Page. Soloists Jackie Sargent and Evelyn Crispell began Gospel Fest.