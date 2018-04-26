Faith Assembly opens doors for National Day of Prayer on May 3

Faith Assembly church, 894 East Huron River Drive, Belleville, is opening its doors to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, for its 12th-annual National Day of Prayer observance.

Prayer pamphlets will be available.

Pastor Douglas Valentine asks members of the public to please take time out of their busy schedules to uphold in prayer the President, military forces, and other leaders in public service.