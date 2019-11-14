Exam set for Lang after threatening to kill police officers, two judges

A preliminary exam on one count of False Report of Threat of Terrorism (a 20-year felony) and one count of Habitual Offender-Fourth Offense Notice (a five-to-15-year felony) is scheduled for Nov. 15 for James Bernard Lang, 55, of Van Buren Township.

Lang was arraigned by 29th District Court Judge Laura Mack of Wayne and the case assigned by the state to 35th District Court in Plymouth for a probable cause conference, which was held Nov. 8 before Judge Ronald Lowe.

Lang’s preliminary examination has been set for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15 before 35th District Court Judge James A. Plakas in Plymouth.

The case was reassigned from the 34th District Court since Lang is accused of making threats against two 34th District Court judges.

After calling the VBT Dispatch Center with threats to kill police officers and the two judges, Lang was arrested without incident at his Haggerty subdivision home in VBT on Oct. 21.

VBT Director of Public Safety Gregory Laurain said the township resident, identifying himself as Lang, called the dispatch center with the threats several times around 3 a.m. on Oct. 20.

Lang began threating police and judges over a recorded line within the dispatch center. He threatened to kill VBT police officers and two judges at the court several times during a series of calls to dispatchers and supervisory personnel on duty at the time.

Director Laurain said Lang has a history of past violence.

29th District Court Judge Mack set his bond at $100,000/10% with GPS tethering if released and mandatory alcohol testing.