Editorial: VBT to buy DNR parcel for $20,000

It was a great price. Three acres on the lake for $20,000, plus a $2,000 transaction fee. When the library wanted to build at the same site, north of the Belleville Bridge, the cost was more than $300,000.

Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara said it was such a good deal for the township he wanted to take the Michigan DNR up on it immediately.

It was discussed in a closed-door session on Monday afternoon and then put on the Tuesday agenda for action. The board voted unanimously to buy the property.

When questioned on what would be put there, McNamara said that would be determined in the future by the board.

Trustee Paul White reminded McNamara that on several public occasions he has said he wanted to put a lake house there that would cost $8 million. At an event at Wayne County Community College he showed a drawing of the lake house on the property.

McNamara agreed he had said that and it wouldn’t be taxpayer money that would build such a building, but now there is a question on whether traffic at that point is too dangerous for a curb cut to access Belleville Road and whether a traffic light for pedestrian crossing is feasible.

He said it may end up being a park where you can only walk to, with no parking. Maybe with just a few picnic tables. “It’s going to be a beautiful park no matter what it is,” he said.

Resident John Delaney warned the purchase was “a big mistake” and the board needed to stop spending money.