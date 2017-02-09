Editorial: VBT OKs fire cadet dual enrollment at Schoolcraft College

If all goes as planned, students at Van Buren Public Schools, ages 16 and 17, will be able to enroll in Schoolcraft College’s new Dual Enrollment Fire Project this fall. And, after two semesters, they would have 20 college credit hours from their classes in fire fighting.

At Monday’s work/study meeting of the VBT board, Liam Carroll, fire technology program coordinator at Schoolcraft, explained the new project to the board. On Tuesday, at its regular meeting, the board approved organization of a VBT Fire Department Firefighter Cadet Program.

Carroll said the state of Michigan allows local cadet programs and technically the students would be in the cadet program, not college. Carroll said he will be meeting with Belleville High School officials on Friday and a week from Friday with the city of Romulus.

VBT Fire Chief Dan Besson said he wanted to set this up before he left for his new job Up North so VBT’s new fire chief would have it all in place when he takes over. Carroll, who is a former fire chief, said he wanted to give Chief Besson the first chance at the brand-new program. They believe it will interest young people in fire fighting and, perhaps, encourage them to fight fires for VBT after they are trained. Payment for the schooling would come through the high school, Carroll said.

Communities need fire fighters and this is one way to get young people interested.