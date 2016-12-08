Editorial: VBT Board OKs 2017 budget in 4-3 split vote

This is going to be a very interesting four years in Van Buren Township.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the new VBT board of trustees voted 5-2 (Frazier and Miller against) to approve the 2016 amended budget and 4-3 to approve the proposed 2017 budget.

New Trustees Sherry Frazier and Paul White, plus reelected Trustee Reggie Miller were the dissenters on the 2017 budget.

Trustee Frazier opposed the $3,500 raise for Clerk Wright who wanted “parity” with Treasurer Budd. He had worked eight years and Budd 25 years. Their longevity pay (before longevity was cancelled) was rolled into their salaries a few years back and the 3% raises are on top of that.

Frazier was critical of all the salaries adjusted upward beyond the 3%. And, she questioned where the 3% for all salaried personnel came from with the Visteon bond costs pending and unfunded health care liability.

Trustee Miller was concerned about the raises above the 3% given to the planning and economic director and his deputy as unfair to other hard-working employees.

Trustee White, former VBT supervisor, voted no on the new budget because it is $4.875 million over revenue and is balanced by using all the landfill tipping fees for the year plus $617,970 from the fund balance.

The meeting was boisterous, but Supervisor McNamara kept it in order. Hold on to your hats. There’s more to come.