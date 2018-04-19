Editorial: Trustee Frazier offers heart-felt apology to everyone

On April 17, after more than two hours of attacks on her by fellow board members, Van Buren Township Trustee Sherry Frazier offered a heart-felt apology to everyone, especially her family, her friends, and the township.

Trustee Frazier said all she could do was apologize and she has not had her day in court for her shoplifting arrest. She said she has sought counseling and is trying to understand why that happened.

“It takes a big person to forgive and I’m asking the board members and community to forgive me,” she said.

“I’m committed to serving my community and help make a difference,” Frazier said.

But Supervisor Kevin McNamara didn’t want Frazier attending the Michigan Township Association convention next week where she was scheduled because it would be an embarrassment to other board members attending because people would point her out. But board members didn’t support cutting off her funds for the trip.

On a 4-2 vote the board agreed Frazier had violated the ethics policy by committing retail fraud, failing to notify the supervisor, and taking credit for writing an article she didn’t write, but deciding the penalty was problematic.

Board members were asked to email the supervisor with any ideas on the penalty which could be voted on at the next meeting.

Tuesday, April 17, was not VBT’s finest hour.