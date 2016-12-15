Editorial: Sumpter shocked at Michigan Humane Society notice

At the Dec. 13 meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, Police Chief Eric Luke said he was shocked by a notice from the Michigan Humane Society that it is cancelling its contract to take of Sumpter’s stray dogs.

It gave Sumpter until the end of January to find another place to take its dogs.

Chief Luke said he contacted them and asked if Sumpter had done anything wrong and he was told they didn’t but they are changing their structure. He said officials were very short with him which he couldn’t understand because the Humane Society has been working with Sumpter for many years.

“We have to have somewhere to take our dogs,” Chief Luke said. He said police try to get strays back to their owners. And, Pete and Marcie from Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue, a non-kill shelter, have helped by coming in and taking dogs that were adoptable. Pit bulls are taken to pit bull rescue groups. And, that leaves some for the Humane Society.

The Humane Society is not a no-kill shelter and Luke said it is more than likely the new place to take Sumpter dogs will be a euthanasia type of situation. Last year Sumpter took only 10 dogs to the Humane Society and the cost had been $50 each. This year the price was raised to $100 each. Luke said he didn’t think a month and a half was enough of a heads up, but he’ll be working on it and report back to the board. Some Christmas present.