Editorial: Sumpter committee on marijuana law to meet Nov. 1

Two weeks ago, Sumpter Township Supervisor Morgan named a committee of seven people to be fact-finders on the new Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act that takes effect in December. He said they would let the public know when the meetings were — and then nothing.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Sumpter Township Board, Andre Watkins, a township resident who supports having MMFLA dispensaries and growing operations in Sumpter, respectfully asked when the committee was going to meet. He said he talked to Trustee Barnes, a member of the new committee, after the last meeting and she said she would let him know when the committee would meet and she didn’t call.

Trustee Barnes apologized and said, “The committee hasn’t moved forward.” She didn’t know when it was going to meet. Watkins said Dec. 15 is the date the state will start issuing licenses and a community has to opt in before then if it is going to participate.

Trustee Oddy said the committee will meet the first Wednesday of every month from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. The first meeting will be Nov. 1 at the township hall. He said the meeting time was set just before the township meeting that night when Supervisor Morgan asked when a good time would be for him. Looks like Oddy is in charge. The public is invited to participate in the meetings, but they may only be able to talk for three minutes each.