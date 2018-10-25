Editorial: Senior citizen asks Sumpter Board for help with sheds

Pat Sobecki of Bemis Road came before the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees at Tuesday’s regular meeting to ask them for help in selling her 20-acre farm on Bemis Road, which is too much for her as a senior citizen. Tears were flowing as she spoke to the board.

She said a Sumpter inspector told her she had to have four sheds demolished before she could sell her farm and that would cost her an estimated $6,000. She said the sheds are sturdy and have been in place since about 1932. They are used for animals and storage.

She said two people have even asked her for permission to take pictures of the sheds because they are so beautiful and old.

Sobecki said the person who buys the property could decide whether or not the sheds should go.

“I can’t hold it in any longer,” she said of her emotions .

Sumpter Township Supervisor John Morgan said the board understands her frustrations, but they have people in place to make decisions and the board can’t undermine them.

“We’ll work at it and try to solve the problem, but we have to stick with our inspectors,” Supervisor Morgan said.

She said the inspector didn’t even go into those buildings before saying they had to go.

Morgan said they would look into ways to help her. We should hope so.