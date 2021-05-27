Editorial: Ready to have some fun with food trucks, live bands?

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts in conjunction with the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce and funding by the Belleville DDA, is presenting a special treat on Wednesday, June 2, at the Fourth Street Place in front of the Belleville Area District Library and at the Fourth Street Square across the street.

It’s the first in a series of four First Wednesday events that will feature food trucks and a live band on a stage. Fourth Street Place will be closed down from 5 to 9 p.m. for the food trucks, that are scheduled to serve from 6 to 8 p.m.

Across the street at Fourth Street Square they will have a stage with live music by Airy B, from 6 to 9 p.m. Belleville Police Reserve Officers will help people back and forth safely across Main Street.

Jennifer Winter of Egan’s Pub, who serves on the DDA, reminded them people could order a drink with their meal and carry it while walking back and forth between the food trucks and the band, since the city has its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in effect.

Upcoming bands include Paul Keller Grand Hotel Trio featuring Sarah D’Angelo on July 7, Paxton Spangler Band on Aug. 4, and Smoke Jones on Sept. 1. And, during the summer the city will have the First Wednesday event followed by the Music Lakeside on Thursday for back-to-back free bands. What fun!