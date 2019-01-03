Editorial: Pastor Losen rests from lifetime of serving others

It’s time for Pastor John Losen to have a rest. He died on Saturday morning and his service is this Saturday at Bethany Bible Church, in the large building made necessary by his successful ministry.

Pastor Losen has spent his entire lifetime helping people. I remember stories of him going to see people in hospitals that weren’t even in his church. He wasn’t trying to get him to join his church, he was just there to offer Christian comfort. And, they appreciated it.

Towards the very end of his life, people were helping him, and they were glad to do so. His bone cancer left him very fragile and his grandchildren were so gentle with him.

We were told, when he was under hospice care at home, he made a personal goal of living until the Bethany Bible Church Choral Concert took place Dec. 15 and 16 – and he did. He lived until Christmas Day, as well. But then, it was time to go.

Pastor Losen used to drop by the Independent when he visited his dentist in our building. He always had a twinkle in his eye when he talked about politics. His son ran unsuccessfully for VBT supervisor at one point and his township opposition punished the church for it. But, the church never accused the township of anything and just followed all the petty rules they imposed during construction.

Goodbye, Pastor Losen. It’s been a great experience to know you.