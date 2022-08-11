Editorial: Local salaries rise when employees take better jobs

You’ve got to wonder what the end of all this is going to be. In Van Buren Township and the Van Buren Public Schools, the salaries for top employees is rising. This is taxpayer money and it sure makes us nervous.

The most recent case is the Human Resources Director at Van Buren Public Schools, Abdul Madyun, who resigned July 25 to take a better job as HR Director for the Northville Schools.

This sent the superintendent into a study of like jobs for like districts and he got results that ended up raising the pay for three administrators significantly. The finance director got a $17,000 pay hike. The other two got $3,500 each.

Supt. Kudlak said he didn’t want to wait until those administrators left for better-paying jobs to raise the pay for that position.

We understand they want to get ahead of others bailing out, but where will this all end for taxpayers? Is it really necessary?

In VBT an administrator left for a job a few years ago and he was being paid about $70,000. They hired him back at $98,000 a few weeks ago. And made up a new job for him to fill. VBT is working fewer days a week.

And the taxpayer is stretching his dollar to try and buy enough groceries to last and enough gallons of gas to suffice. Some are getting much richer on that taxpayer dollar.