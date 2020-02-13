Editorial: Library Board plans fun farewell to Fischer library

At its Feb. 11 meeting, the Belleville Area District Library Board went over the plans for the fond farewell to the Fred C. Fischer Library before moving into the glorious new library next door.

The party is at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, and everyone is invited. It’s free. The Cross Town Horn Band will lead participants around the old library building and, we’re told, Fred C. Fischer himself will be there.

Then they will go inside to party in the old building before it is torn down and turned into a parking lot.

At Tuesday’s discussion, board member John Juriga said it would have a Roaring 20s theme, because it is, after all, 2020.

But actually it’s a Mardi Gras theme and there will be necklaces, hats, music and lots of fun. Also, there will be light refreshments from the Bayou.

It was announced that there is a recommendation that the oil portrait of the late Fred C. Fischer, once hidden in a closet because it scared the children, will be hung in a meeting room of the new library. The Fischer library was built with a grant from Wayne County to honor our special resident. Now, we’ve got the new library, but Fischer will not be forgotten.

As to the new building, the board is hoping for a Feb. 24 soft opening, but it could be Feb. 25 or later. Keep watch for announcements, which could turn out to be flyers in windows. It’s an exciting time for our community.