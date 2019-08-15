Editorial: Large crowd turns out at BYC to discuss phosphorus

Seventeen people waited in line and took the microphone to give comments after the EGLE presentation on phosphorus levels in Belleville Lake and new proposed standards. The EGLE presentation was at the Belleville Yacht Club on Tuesday. EGLE is the new name for the former MDEQ.

The large turnout showed the interest in the lake’s health and concerns over the algae growths reported in the lake this week. A bottle of green lake water was presented to the moderator.

After the EGLE (Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) staff presented the proposed new reduced standard for phosphorus levels in Ford Lake, which is upstream to Belleville Lake, there were lots of questions.

It was explained the new standards are being proposed to the EPA because of a lawsuit brought by Dexter, Ann Arbor, Chelsea, and Loch Alpine and the judge is making the state review the standards. The plaintiffs think the standards are too high and they can’t meet them.

Lovers of Belleville Lake bemoaned the algae blooms and PFAS that contaminate the waters they want to use. They’d like higher standards for phosphorus.

We’ll present a more detailed account of the meeting in next week’s paper. Written comments are being accepted until Sept. 2. See a copy of the draft proposal at http://www.michigan.gov/waterquality . This is what was reported at the meeting.