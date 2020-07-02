Editorial: Election season, COVID-19, protests mark summer 2020

We’ll never forget the summer of 2020. The world’s gone mad. Someone wants to take down our statue of LaSalle at Victory Park because of something she deems racist so many years ago.

We remember the late local historian Park Gregory and his wife sinking their own money into the erection of this statue because they felt the community needed a reminder of its history.

We’ve had a protest on police brutality, which doesn’t seem to be needed here, and a family and friends protest against the time it’s taking to prosecute the killer of locally beloved Egypt Covington. Everyone is anxious for the killer to be taken off the streets.

And, the election. The letters in this week’s paper talk about the upcoming primary election. Most voters, who have asked for absentee ballots, already have their ballots in hand. It’s time to start marking the names.

We gave the backgrounds presented by Van Buren and Sumpter township candidates last week and this week we’ve printed the responses we’ve received from candidates for 34th District Court Judge and State Representatives in the three districts that cover this area. Our space is limited, so this is as far as we are going with candidates.

This is a summer to remember with just the COVID-19 alone. So many things going on at once can be stressful. Or, invigorating. It’s a time for action.