Editorial: Election recount in Sumpter vindicates poll workers

Wayne County’s painstaking recount of the Democrat part of the supervisor’s election in three precincts and six absentee ballot boards showed the count was done well by local poll workers.

After all was said and done, incumbent John Morgan, who won that race handily on Aug. 4, won it again after the recount and gained 11 votes while he was at it.

Nelson Po shook Supervisor Morgan’s hand and congratulated him on his win. Then, Po, who had petitioned and paid for the recount, said he was considering an end to his candidacy. But, by Tuesday he was thinking about a write-in candidacy.

The COVID-19 safeguards put in place by the Sumpter clerk’s office did not impede the official recount and things went on as if we always had recounts of elections with sneeze guards and masks and hand sanitizers, with people sitting six-feet apart to watch the process.

The trained poll workers were vindicated for their work, which they had said was to make each count of votes the most precise ever. That they did.

The intrusion of Trustee Tim Rush into the process is yet to be addressed, following complaints to the state Bureau of Elections about the candidate handling the election tape and being in the polls after the election when others were locked out. That part is not over, but the votes have been re-tallied and they are pretty-much perfect.