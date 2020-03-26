Editorial: Coronavirus not only brings illness, but lots of confusion

This is a very confusing time for everyone as people try to interpret what the COVID-19 virus means to them and their family and how to stay healthy.

The rules put upon us by the state government change daily, which is confusing enough.

A woman said today in our office that the governor didn’t really mean people should stay home until April 13, but the governor has been shown on TV saying that’s exactly what she meant. “Stay Home, Stay Safe” is not a suggestion, she emphasized. “It’s an order.” And, there are penalties for disobeying the order, she said.

There are jobs that are exempt from the closing order, such as the media (that’s us) who are needed to keep information flowing. The grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, party stores, and even Ace Hardware in Sumpter and Pro Hardware in Belleville can be open (but at reduced hours) because they are deemed essential.

Our prize-winning Ford dealer is closed until mid-April, as ordered by the governor.

There are fewer places for us to drop our free papers because so many stores are closed and people are hesitant to go out to get them so the local news is delayed, for now.

Just open our front door and grab a paper from the rack just inside the door. It will give you something else to think about besides the virus.