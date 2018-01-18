Editorial: BHS robotics competition should bring 1,000 to town

The week end of March 23 and 24 is going to be a big deal in Belleville, with an expected 1,000 people coming to a big robotics competition.

The Belleville High School robotics club is just in its second year, but it is hosting the only competition in Wayne and Oakland counties this year. At least 40 clubs are expected to attend. Last year BHS had about nine students in the club. This year there are more than 20 students, nine mentors, and two teachers.

The club is about 70% of the way to earning the $40,000 it needs to build an industrial-sized, 200-pound robot for the competition, said Bradley Williams, who told the Belleville City Council about the plans at Tuesday’s meeting.

Bradley, a BHS senior, is the marketing leader for the group, but he said it’s the other members who build the robot from the ground up. Besides donations of cash, the club is seeking scraps of metal and other in-kind donations.

Belleville Police Chief Hal Berriman offered an old police car, in jest, and Fire Chief Brian Loranger offered a fire engine.

Bradley said a website is being made and brochures and business cards will promote the event. The Belleville team won two state awards in its first year and is aiming for the top in 2018.

Our whole community should support the team and come out to the competition at BHS in March. Should be fun.