District Library Board working on policy of library meeting rooms

You probably won’t be able to hold political gatherings, or sell products, or hold a birthday party or other private party in the new large meeting room or board room in the new Belleville Area District Library when it is open.

But homeowners’ associations, civic organizations and groups that bring information but don’t promote how to vote, like the League of Women Voters would probably be welcome.

At the regular meeting of the Belleville Area District Library Board on Sept. 10, vice chairperson Mary Jane Dawson, who chairs the policy subcommittee, reported on preliminary discussions on a new library use policy for the new building.

Dawson said the committee discussed having a room deposit that would be a cash or check, which would be returned if the room was in order when the people leave. She said they decided no credit card would be accepted because it is too hard to credit the card for the refund.

And, they are discussing whether to charge to set up a room for a meeting or charge to put away the chairs after a meeting.

She said committee members agreed that library-sponsored events will take precedence in scheduling and they would not allow birthday parties, showers, or other private parties.

Board member John Juriga said Mayor Burcroff in Romulus has set up a prayer breakfast at the Romulus Athletic Club for a political fundraiser. He said the city is part owner of the athletic club.

Board members agreed that kind of event would not be allowed at the new library..

Dawson said an application form will have to be designed. She said the plan is to require those submitting applications to apply in person and not just call on the phone.

Library Director Mary Jo Suchy said they want to talk to the applicant in person to make sure there is good communication.

And, Dawson said, no wine would be allowed in the two rooms.

Board member Joy Cichewicz asked about businesses selling things or profit tutoring, or scented oil sales.

Dawson said many things have yet to be determined.

Board chairperson Sharon Peters said public officials who are already elected would be able to come and provide information on that office, but not if the person is campaigning.

“Nothing is set in stone,” Dawson said of the proposed policy. “It’s all talk now.”

Cichewicz asked if the library could bump a reservation for an event, if the reserved event is 30 or 60 days in advance and the library needs it for something.

Suchy said they probably would keep reservations to 30 days in advance because that’s how far in advance the library schedules so it wouldn’t be a problem.

Suchy said they probably would have to live with the policy for a while to see how it is working.

Board secretary Alma Hughes-Grubbs asked if the new library could be used as an emergency shelter and Juriga said it couldn’t because it had no showers or kitchen.

Dawson said the subcommittee also is considering a policy for the bulletin board and it is waiting to hear back from library attorney John Day.

They want to have a place where kids can post when they are looking for grass cutting or baby sitting jobs. A binder for commercial businesses is being considered, she said.

In other business at the one-hour-and 20 minute meeting, the board:

• Authorized library millages, approved by voters, to be on the December 2019 tax bill: .693 mill for operations (originally .7 mill), .7425 mill for operations (originally .75 mill) and .62 mill to pay off bonds for construction of the new libraries. The two operations millages were reduced by the Headlee rollback;

• Approved sub-contractors bids for the Sumpter branch renovation as recommended by CS Construction Management and added the document as an addendum to the lease agreement between the library and Sumpter Township;

• Approved payment of $200,000 to Sumpter Township as construction money for the Sumpter library branch as outlined in the district library agreement;

• Heard Suchy report that long-time student assistant Mikail Demery is moving to France to spend a year teaching English to grade schoolers. She graduated from college last spring. Library assistant and longtime employee Joe Lebron is leaving after 14 years for a job in the public sector in Ann Arbor. He started at the library when he was 16. Also, Hilary Savage is running unopposed for a seat on the TLN Shared Automation System Users’ Group to represent Group 3. The group makes decisions on technology, budget, and policy for the shared system;

• Heard Suchy report that the library received the 2018-19 penal fine check from Wayne County for $107,684.74. This represents about a $13,000 increase from last year and a $67,000 increase from the previous year due to the district court assessing penal fines based upon local ordinances rather than state ordinances;

• Heard Cichewicz report on the progress in construction for the new library building next to the present library and the renovations in Sumpter for the branch library. She said the same furniture has been ordered for both buildings to keep things equal;

• Heard Hughes-Grubbs report on the marketing subcommittee and plans for a Book Brigade in early 2020 (a soft opening), a Mardi Gras celebration on Feb 24 in the old library building with a brass band, a Donor Program in June with a tour of the library and possible wine, a grand opening in July with live music and refreshments, resumption of the Garden Tour on July 19, and participation in the local festivals; and

• Heard Dawson thank Juriga for all he does for the community, including his recent garage sale with proceeds going to the food closet. She also gave a talk on the significance of 9/11, Flight 93, and Bengazi.