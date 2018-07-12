Dearborn Heights man injured in motorcycle accident on Ecorse Rd.

A motorcycle accident with serious injuries was reported to Van Buren Township Public Safety Department at about 1:19 a.m. Tuesday, July 10.

Responding units discovered a single motorcycle accident on eastbound Ecorse Road near Edwards, according to a press release by Lt. Kenneth Floro.

Huron Valley Ambulance transported the driver of the motorcycle to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver was identified as Mark Sabourin, a 50-year-old male from Dearborn Heights.

VBT police closed the road and secured the scene to conduct a thorough accident investigation. The Accident Investigation Team conducted the investigation and secured evidence and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Kenneth Floro at (734) 699-8930.