Dawn Farm Education Series announces topics for month of February

“Teens Using Drugs: What To Know and What To Do” is a free, ongoing, two-part education series that provides helpful, hopeful, practical information for parents, teens, families and people who work with teens/families.

Part One provides information on understanding teen substance abuse and recognizing signs that may indicate a young person is involved with alcohol/other drugs. Part Two includes separate sessions for adults to learn “what to do” when an adolescent substance use problem is suspected or identified, and for teens to explore their beliefs about and use of substances; adults and teens also hear a talk by a young person in recovery from a substance disorder.

The “Teens Using Drugs: What To Know and What To Do” series is sponsored by Dawn Farm, and co-sponsored by the Ann Arbor Public Schools, St. Joseph Mercy Greenbrook Recovery Center, and the WISD/LESA Health Educators’ Learning Network (supporting and advocating for Whole School, Whole Community, and the Whole Child Approach-WSCC.) The programs are presented by Dawn Farm Youth and Family Services therapists.

The February 2018 series will be presented from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, (part one, What To Know) and Tuesday, Feb 13, (part two, What To Do.) The “Teens” programs are held at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Education Center, 5305 Elliott Drive, Ypsilanti, in the Exhibition Room on the first floor. The series is free and open to the public. Parents, other family members, teens, students and people who work with teens are all welcome, and families are encouraged to attend together if they would like to. Free literature about alcohol/other drugs and teens is also provided.

For more information, phone (734) 485-8725, e-mail info@dawnfarm.org or see http://dawnfarm.org/ programs/teens-using-drugs/.