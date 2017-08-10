David Radecki sentenced to 1 year in jail, 5 years of probation

Former Belleville Boy Scout troop leader David Radecki, 37, was sentenced in Wayne County Circuit Court on Tuesday to one year in jail and five years of probation. He also has to register as a sex offender.

He pled guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct in October 2016 with a Boy Scout he took to the Romulus Athletic Center for a swim.

Radecki also had been a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer.