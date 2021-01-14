Court Watching: Sumpter Twp. shooting suspect has case adjourned to Jan. 13

Dajon Donte Lewis, 18, of Sumpter Township was present via Zoom on Jan. 6 for his probable cause conference at 34th District Court before Judge Tina Brooks Green.

He was arraigned on Christmas Day and is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and two counts of weapons-felony firearm on Dec. 14 in Sumpter Township.

He was being held in the Wayne County Jail on $100,000 cash or surety bond. He bonded out with the stipulation he must wear a tether and have no contact with the shooting victim or the home on Edgewood Drive where the shooting occurred.

His appointed defense attorney is Kristine Longstreet of the Neighborhood Defender Service. Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor is Jane Gillis.

Longstreet said she has received discovery from the prosecutor and she would like time to meet with her client so they can decide what to do. Judge Green adjourned the case until 10 a.m. Jan. 13 in front of Judge Lisa Martin in courtroom 4 via Zoom.

The charges brought against Lewis result from an alleged home invasion on Dec. 14 in the Rawsonville Woods mobile home community on Rawsonville Road. Sumpter police said during the incident, the defendant produced a handgun and a struggle ensued which resulted in a 22-year-old resident of the home being shot through the leg.

The defendant fled the location but was located and taken into custody in the Ypsilanti area by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.

Kojuan Jamel Quiles

Kojuan Jamel Quiles, 46, of Van Buren Township was present for his Zoom probable cause conference on Jan. 6 before Judge Green on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and domestic violence on Dec. 26 in Van Buren Township.

At the request of the defense attorney the case was adjourned until 10:20 a.m. Jan. 27 to give time for the prosecutor to get discovery to the defense.

Bond was set at $10,000/10% with a stipulation that at release he must have no contact with the alleged victim or his home on Bog Road.

His appointed defense attorney is Kristine Longstreet of the Neighborhood Defender Service. Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor is Darrian Fortier.

Tyreek Dujuan Armes

Tyreek Dujuan Armes, 17, of Van Buren Township was present for his Zoom probable cause conference before Judge Green on Jan. 6 on one count of assaulting / resisting / obstructing a police officer on Dec. 24 in Van Buren Township.

The probable cause conference was adjourned to negotiate a plea. It now is scheduled by Zoom for 10:30 a.m., Jan. 27, in front of 34th District Court Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley.

Armes has been free on $2,000 personal bond. His appointed defense attorney is Kristine Longstreet of Neighborhood Defender Service. Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor is Jane Gillis.

David Osmond Brown

David Osmond Brown, 53, of Sumpter Township attended his Zoom probable cause conference Jan. 6 before Judge Green on a charge of operating while intoxicated – 3rd offense on June 25 in Sumpter Township.

He is free on $10,000 personal bond and his defense attorney is Philip A. Ragan, Jr.

The case was adjourned several times as the attorney worked on a plea deal and a possibility of getting into a Sobriety Court.

On Jan. 6, Ragan said he had a deal approved by the prosecutor’s office and it includes pleading guilty to a misdemeanor, 18 months of probation, and Sobriety Court. Judge Green said she and her staff decide who is in the 34th District Sobriety Court and so her probation department will interview Brown to see if he qualifies.

Brown’s probable cause conference was adjourned to Feb. 10.

Elizabeth Sheridanlouis Chamberlain

Elizabeth Sheridanlouis Chamberlain, 40, of Van Buren Township, was arraigned via Zoom on Jan. 5 by Judge Oakley on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and domestic violence on Jan. 3 in Van Buren Township.

Judge Oakley set her probable cause conference for 10:10 a.m. on Jan. 13 by Zoom and put her on personal bond of $5,000, with the stipulation that she have no contact with the complainant and not return to her home on E. Huron River Drive.

He pointed out that she already is on probation from 34th District Court on domestic violence, but it’s a different victim now. He said she had several cases and recalled the bench warrant on one. She also has a retail fraud case in Belleville, Judge Oakley said, along with disorderly person and others.

And, she owes the court money and she needs to start paying on her fines. She said because of COVID she has had no income since March. Judge Oakley said she will have to start paying her fines or working them off by working for nonprofit groups.

Toni Gail Clark

Toni Gail Clark of Sumpter Township was present by Zoom before Judge Green on Jan. 7 for her pre-trial on a misdemeanor charge of “false report of a misdemeanor” at 9:05 p.m., Aug. 8, at the Sumpter Township polls at the community center.

Sumpter Prosecutor Robert P. Young told Judge Green that he made an offer to Clark, which she didn’t take and she since has accepted employment with the township. Clark now serves as Sumpter Township Deputy Treasurer.

Young, who is township attorney, said if the matter is not resolved by Jan. 21 he will let the court know and he may have to ask the Van Buren Township prosecutor or someone else to take over the case.

Judge Green adjourned Clark’s pre-trial until 9:10 a.m., March 11, by Zoom before Judge Lisa Martin.

Clark’s defense attorney is John O. Knappmann. Officer in charge of the case is Sumpter Public Safety Director/Police Chief Eric Luke who filed the charge on Sept. 29.