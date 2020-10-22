Court Watching: Steven Abdo waives exam, bound over to circuit court

On Oct. 14 at 34th District Court, Steven Frank Abdo, 37, of Romulus waived his preliminary exam on a charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer on Sept. 3 in Van Buren Township.

Judge Tina Brooks Green said his arraignment on the information is set for Oct. 28 at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. He is free on $5,000 personal bond. His defense attorney is Robert Burton-Harris of the Neighborhood Defense Service.

A pretrial by Zoom has been set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at 34th District Court on a separate charge of driving with open intoxicant.

Susan Kathleen Dodge-Doak

The probable cause conference for Susan Kathleen Dodge-Doak, 48, of Plymouth was adjourned until Oct. 28.

She is charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree (person under 13) from 2001-2017 in Van Buren Township.

Her attorney Shawn Patrick Smith said an expert is expensive to examine his client and will the court pay for it? Or, does he have to seek it through circuit court?

Judge Green said the district court got stuck last year with a $7,000 bill for an exam. She suggested he seek it through circuit court.

Dodge-Doak is free on $5,000 personal bond. Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor is Ragan Lake.

Quann Alexander Patterson

Quann Alexander Patterson, 33, of Ypsilanti had his probable cause conference adjourned to Nov. 4. His defense attorney Stephanie Farkas of the Neighborhood Defense Service said she still needs discovery.

Patterson is charged with weapon possession by a felon, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and operating while intoxicated – 2nd in Van Buren Township on Sept. 26.

Daniel Preston Hopkins

Daniel Preston Hopkins, 36, of Westland had his probable cause conference adjourned for a week, until Oct. 21. His attorney William Glenn said he’s been asking for discovery for two months. Prosecutor John Trummer was not there. The co-defendant in the case has a Dec. 2 exam set.

Judge Green said Trummer has to be at the court next week and will deal with his discovery issue. Trummer later said his office sent the discovery and Judge Green said to send it again.

Hopkins is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on July 31 in Van Buren Township.

Bond originally was set at $100,000 cash or surety, but later reduced to $10,000/10% and he bonded out. He is required to wear a GPS tether.

Julia Deann Maull-Kennedy

Julia Deann Maull-Kennedy, 30, of Roseville had her probable cause conference adjourned for one week, to Oct. 21, because her defense attorney, Cait DeMott Grady, needed discovery.

Maull-Kennedy is charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance – analogues and one count of possession of marijuana on July 15, 2016 in Belleville. She is free after posting a $10,000 surety bond. Her attorney is Caith DeMott Grady.

Ronald Joseph Webb

Ronald Joseph Webb, 56, of Van Buren Township, had his probable cause conference adjourned until Nov. 4 because his attorney, Robert Burton Harris said he didn’t have the video discovery for the case.

Webb is charged with home invasion first degree and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder on July 10 in Van Buren Township. He is free on $10,000 personal bond.

Teresa Renee Lewis

Teresa Renee Lewis, 52, of Ypsilanti had her probable cause conference adjourned until No. 4. Her defense attorney Hugh Marshall said he is missing discovery. Prosecutor Lori Mireles-Smith said she is sending it now.

Lewis is charged with carrying a concealed weapon on Aug. 3 in Van Buren Township.

David Osmond Brown

David Osmond Brown, 52, of Sumpter Township had his probable cause conference adjourned until Nov. 4 so his defense attorney Phil Ragan can get discovery. Brown is charged with operating while intoxicated / impaired /controlled substance – 3rd offense in Sumpter on June 25. He is free on $10,000 personal bond.