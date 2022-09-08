Court Watching: Parchman now in hospital room at jail healing from 7 wounds

On Aug. 17 the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department alerted 34th District Court that Dekenta Reshard Parchman, 30, of Westland was in custody and will be unable to appear on Aug. 18 because he currently had COVID.

Parchman was due to appear virtually for arraignment/pretrial on a charge of threats from a July 6, 2020 incident in Romulus. This was in addition to the five felonies he was charged with in Van Buren Township for the torture of a woman in Parkwood Apartments on July 23.

Earlier on Aug. 17, Parchman was brought to 34th District Court from a hospital where he was waiting for surgery for his gunshot wounds incurred in a shootout in Inkster before he was arrested on the Van Buren Township charges.

He was due for his probable cause conference before Judge Green for five felonies involving the assault on the woman in Parkwood Apartments, stealing her car, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

His attorney Lauren Anderson said she needed discovery and Judge Green adjourned the probable cause conference to Aug. 24.

On Aug. 24, the court was advised that Parchman now was in a nursing home receiving medical care. His attorney said it has been very hard to find him in the jail system right now. The jail told the court they don’t have him, but he still is in county custody.

Judge Martin adjourned his probable cause conference until Aug. 31 to see if they can find him and get him to court virtually.

The court said they will send an order to the county for his presence on that day and the county jail will send it on to wherever he is.

But, on Aug. 31, the court was advised that he was in a hospital room at the jail and his appearance was waived.

Prosecutor Sona Movsisyan said she had three witnesses and was a nurse who conducted the scene but needs two weeks’ notice to be present at court. She would need a “medical exception” for the nurse’s testimony, she said. The live preliminary exam was set for Monday, Sept. 19.

Carlos Stephan Wells-Caddell

Carlos Stephan Wells-Caddell, 37, of Van Buren Township was arraigned by Judge Green on April 6. His probable cause conference was held April 27 on charges of controlled substance-second (double penalty), possession of firearms by felon, felony firearm, possession of ammunition by a felon on July 22, 2021. Charges were brought by Western Wayne Narcotics. His live, preliminary exam was set for July 20, but on that date the court was advised that a necessary witness was unavailable because of medical issues. The live exam was adjourned to Aug. 17. Wells-Caddell is free on $10,000 personal bond.

On Aug. 17, the defendant waived his preliminary exam and he was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 31 arraignment on the information.

Andrew Enrique Tuomi-Galindez

Andrew Enrique Tuomi-Galindez, 24, of Canton Township, is charged with four counts of uttering and publishing in Sumpter Township on Nov. 18, 2020. His probable cause conference was June 29 and his live preliminary exam was set for July 6. Through a mistake in the prosecutor’s office, the witnesses were subpoenaed to come by zoom to the live examination, so the exam was adjourned to Aug. 17. He is free on $5,000 personal bond.

On Aug. 17, his defense attorney John Goldpaugh called at noon to say he was still in another court and wouldn’t be on time 34th for the 11:30 a.m. exam. He told the court he’d be there in 25 minutes, then he said it would be 1 p.m.

Judge Green said she was outraged that he would treat the court this way since there were other cases on the docket. She required him to come into court, while she adjourned the exam until 11:30 a.m., Sept. 21. There were three witnesses that had been waiting to testify and they were finally released. Also, the defendant left before Goldpaugh could arrive.

“This is not acceptable,” Judge Green said, noting the date was set in July.

Danielle Cooper Spry

Danielle Cooper Spry of North Port, FL, was charged with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle on June 4 in Van Buren Township. Her probable cause conference was set for June 15 and then reset for June 29. Then for July 6. On July 6 a live exam was set for Aug. 17. She is free on $5,000 personal bond.

On Aug. 17, she waived her preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an Aug. 31 arraignment on the information. A calendar conference was set for Sept. 30.

Carl Emerson Travis

Carl Emerson Travis, 51, of Grosse Pointe, was due before Judge Green on Aug. 17 by zoom from the Wayne County Jail for a probable cause conference on six felony charges surrounding the attempted kidnapping of his ex-wife from Waverly Apartments on Aug. 5 and the subsequent 26-mile chase into Detroit by VBT police officers, Romulus police, and Michigan State Police. After crashing and fleeing, Travis was arrested.

His defense attorney Kendrick Riggins said he needed discovery so the probable cause conference was adjourned until Aug. 24. Riggins also asked for a reduction in bond for his client, which was $500,000/10%, but the prosecutor objected, saying Travis has a history of fleeing police — four times. Riggins said Travis cares for two children who now are in the care of his sister, owns a construction firm, and is active in his church. Judge Green referred the bond recommendation to pretrial services.

On Aug. 24 he was present by zoom from the Wayne County Jail and his in-person preliminary exam was set for 9 a.m., Sept. 12, before Judge Martin. The recommendation from pretrial services had not arrived and Riggins asked about it. Judge Martin said if it came in before the exam date, they could come back to court to review it.

Justin Cleeve Johnson

The preliminary exam for Justin Cleeve Johnson, 20, of Ypsilanti was held before Judge Green on Aug. 10 to face 11 charges surrounding the break-in of the Meijer store in Van Buren Township on June 11.

After the exam, Judge Green dismissed three charges: escape awaiting trial and two safe break-ins and bound him over to circuit court on seven others: two counts of possessing burglary tools, two counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, a count of receiving and concealing stolen property worth between $1,000 and $20,000, two counts of larceny in a building, and one false report of a medical or other emergency.

He was scheduled for his arraignment on the information at circuit court on Aug. 24, but that was reset by the court to Sept. 15.