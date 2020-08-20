Court Watching: Judge Parrott’s pretrial continued to Sept. 25 at 35th District Court

On Friday, Aug. 14, Judge James A. Plakas at 35th District Court in Plymouth set 8:30 a.m. Sept. 25 as the time to continue the pretrial of 34th District Court Judge David Parrott on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

Judge Plakas noted the parties will submit a stipulated Order of Interview of Parrott’s ex-wife, Lianne Clair.

The charge against Judge Parrott was brought at 35th District Court in Plymouth because Parrott is a sitting judge at the 34th District Court in Romulus. Parrott has taken a leave of absence from his court and failed during the Aug. 4 primary at an attempt at reelection.

Parrott is charged with assaulting his live-in girlfriend on Feb. 8 at his condo in Van Buren Township. His defense attorney is Heather KS Nalley of Howell.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor is Tara Math Hindelang.

At an earlier session, Judge Plakas approved the prosecution’s motion and ordered the unsealing of records of a prior divorce deposition transcript.