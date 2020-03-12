Court Watching: Judge Parrott recuses himself from case where friends are witnesses

Matthew Mark Taylor, 26, of Sumpter Township was standing before 34th District Court Judge David Parrott on Feb. 5 for his preliminary exam on four case folders holding 11 felony charges against him.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Shamus told Judge Parrott that the People were prepared to proceed, but she had just learned that two witnesses were familiar with the judge: Keith and Kurt Johnston.

Judge Parrott replied, “Now I know why they’re here.” He said he saw them in his courtroom and wondered about it.

Judge Parrott said Keith Johnston is on the school board, helped with his campaign and the court has used Johnston’s printing business in the past. And, Kurt Johnston helped the judge a couple of months ago when the judge was buying an auto.

Judge Parrott said it would give an appearance of impropriety with witnesses for him to hear the case and he believes it is the same for all three judges in the court, since they all know the Johnstons.

“It’s too close,” Judge Parrott said. “I’m going to recuse myself.”

He said since all three judges would recuse themselves, the cases would probably be assigned to another district court.

Prosecutor Shamus said she is assigned only to the 34th District Court so she wouldn’t be able to go with the case.

Judge Parrott asked if they would be resetting the probable cause conference that was already held at 34th District Court and the court appointed defense attorney Robert De’Angelo Burton-Harris said he didn’t know.

Judge Parrott said the 34th District Court will be contacted on where the case will be sent.

Attorney Burton-Harris asked Judge Parrott to order that the GPS tether defendant Taylor is wearing have no time restrictions.

Prosecutor Shamus said she would like the tether to stay in place but having no time restrictions is okay with her.

“You got it,” Judge Parrott said to Burton-Harris, concerning having no time restrictions.

Judge Parrott said he could see they wanted the defendant to stay away from the address where the larcenies were reported.

“I apologize, but we will get this moving,” Judge Parrott said.

Keith Johnston said catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at his printing business and the adjoining car lot at 11370 Hunt St. in Romulus.

He said when he finally was able to talk to the prosecutor on Feb. 5, he told her that he was friends with the judge. Johnston said he apologized, but Prosecutor Shamus said that telling of the relationship was the right thing for Johnston to do, although it upset the case schedule.

Taylor’s cases are:

• #20-0094 – two larceny from a motor vehicle counts on Jan. 6 in Romulus;

• #20-0095 – two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle and one count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer on Jan. 9 in Romulus;

• #20-0096 – one count of being in possession of stolen property and one count of larceny from a motor vehicle on Oct. 25, 2019 in Romulus; and

• #20-0097 — two counts of larceny between $1,000 and $20,000; and two counts of receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000 in value on Oct. 21, 2019 in Van Buren Township.

The cases have been reassigned to visiting Judge Terrence Bronson on March 18. Judge Bronson is filling in for Judge Parrott who is on a leave of absence.