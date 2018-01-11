Court Watching: Defendant complains that he needs pain medication in jail

Rodney Francis Pfeiffer, 38, was present for his probable cause conference before 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green on Jan. 3. His court-appointed attorney David Lankford said he demands his preliminary exam, set for Jan. 10 before Judge David Parrott.

Pfeiffer is charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer and domestic violence in Sumpter Township on Dec. 23 and is lodged in the Wayne County Jail on $50,000/10% bond.

Pfeiffer told Judge Green that he was glad she was clear of the cancer she fought and said he had osteolymphoma of the lung, but is clean now. He said they are giving him no pain medication in jail, which is hard, since he’s been incarcerated since Dec. 23.

Judge Green noted there were a bunch of bench warrant files for Pfeiffer for fines totaling $700. She closed the files out for time-served, 12 days. She also marked his file “medical” so those at the Jail would know he needed medication.

Thilann Elias Napier

Thilann Elias Napier, 19, was lodged in the Wayne County Jail on $10,000/10% bond for larceny from a person in Van Buren Township on Dec. 24. His defense attorney said Napier wished to waive his preliminary exam and so Judge Green bound him over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information on Jan. 10.

The attorney said Napier is in his last year of high school. His parents were not in the courtroom. Judge Green reduced his bond to personal bond, with no funds needed, but warned him to have no contact with the victim.

Keyantae Tyrese Mellon

Keyantae Tyrese Mellon, 17, demanded his preliminary exam, which is set for Jan. 10. He was present for the probable cause conference before Judge Green. He is charged with counterfeit coins/possession of less than five, and possession of marijuana in Belleville on Dec. 20. He is free on $5,000 personal recognizance bond.