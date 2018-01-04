Court Watching: Darrell Veres sent for competency evaluation on home invasion charge

Darrell Wayne Veres, 51, was present via video from the Wayne County Jail for his probable cause conference before 34th District Court Judge Brian A. Oakley on Dec. 27.

Veres was charged with home invasion in the first degree on Dec. 13 in Van Buren Township and was lodged on $25,000 cash bond.

His court-appointed defense attorney, Ricky J. Nelson, asked Judge Oakley to refer Veres to a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation and Judge Oakley said he would sign that order.

And, Nelson asked for a bond referral and Judge Oakley agreed.

Veres, on video, asked to talk to Judge Oakley and told him he is a deputy U.S. Marshal and would like to get out on a tether with a possible change in bond.

“No one has ever refused to check my status as a marshal,” he said. “I have no record.”

Judge Oakley said this may be the first time someone refused to check on that, but he doesn’t see what difference it would make.

Nelson said a competency evaluation has also been ordered in Monroe by another judge and another attorney on another charge.

Judge Oakley said that would be redundant to do two evaluations, but Nelson said they won’t. He assured the judge they would get it coordinated.

When the competency/responsibility reports come back, the court will set the date for another probable cause conference.

Three members of Veres’ family were in the courtroom to see him by video and support him.

Christopher Allen Griggs

Christopher Allen Griggs, 28, will have his preliminary exam on Jan. 10 on charges of larceny from a person and larceny in a building in Van Buren Township on April 29, 2015. He currently is free on $5,000 personal recognizance bond. His court-appointed defense attorney is Christopher Sinclair.

John Patrick Rasmussen

John Patrick Rasmussen, 54, was in court for his preliminary exam on a charge of operating while intoxicated-third on April 17, 2015 in Van Buren Township. His retained attorney James Murray said a possible settlement is being worked out so he would like to adjourn the exam until Jan. 17. Judge Oakley agreed, noting the time will be 10 a.m.

Clayvon Anthony Choates

Clayvon Anthony Choates, 26, did not show up for his probable cause conference and Judge Oakley was about to issue a bench warrant for his arrest, when the judge said there had been some words in the paperwork about a possible rehab program. It was to be checked out to see if Choates was in rehab before a bench warrant was issued.

Choates is facing charges of larceny in a building and larceny of more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 in Van Buren Township on Jan. 24, 2015.

George Jerome Wallace

A charge of unarmed robbery on Dec. 6 in Van Buren Township was dismissed against George Jerome Wallace, 17, because the complainant was out of town and didn’t come to court to testify in the preliminary exam. Judge Oakley said this was dismissed without prejudice, which means the prosecutor could refile the charge in the future. Wallace’s $1,000 posted bond will be returned, less 10% for fees.

Patrick Kevin Koontz

Patrick Kevin Koontz, 56, was not present for his probable cause conference and his court-appointed attorney David Lankford explained why. He said Van Buren Township Officer Stanton told him Koontz was in inpatient rehabilitation for 30 days. “I’m glad to see him in there,” Lankford said.

Judge Oakley adjourned the probable cause conference until Feb. l7.

Koontz is facing charges of delivery/manufacture of marijuana, felony firearm, brandishing a weapon in public, and gun possession while operating under the influence in Van Buren Township on Dec. 11. He is free after posting bond of $15,000/10%.

Dominique Akeem Washington

Dominique Akeem Washington, 28, waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for an arraignment on the information Jan. 10. He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) on Dec. 8 in Van Buren Township and is free after posting bond of $25,000/10%. His court-appointed defense attorney is David Lankford.

Oscar Vieil-Lorenzo Rice

Oscar Vieil-Lorenzo Rice, 32, waived his preliminary exam and was bound over to circuit court for a Jan. 10 arraignment on the information on charges of possession/sale of stolen/counterfeit insurance certificates and false pretenses of more than $200 but less than $1,000 in Van Buren Township on Dec. 5, 2016. He was lodged on $10,000/10% bond. His court-appointed defense attorney is David Lankford.