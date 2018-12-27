Court Watching: Charges dropped against Mark Limmitt since he’s back in prison

Three charges against Mark Dwayne Limmitt, 27, were asked to be dismissed by the assistant Wayne County prosecutor and 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green granted the dismissals in a Dec. 5 court session.

Limmitt was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct-3rd degree and one count of domestic violence in VBT on Sept. 13.

Limmitt is in Jackson Prison for alleged parole violation after serving time for a 2009 carjacking and felony firearm offense. He was paroled Aug. 8, 2017 and was due to have discharge of supervision on Nov. 8, 2018. His retained attorney is Mohammed Nasser.