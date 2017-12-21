Correction: Lt. Bazzy never worked for Detroit

On page 23 in the Dec. 14 edition of the Independent, it was reported that Van Buren Township Police Lt. Charles Bazzy worked at VBT PD for 27 years and for six years in Detroit before that.

But, Lt. Bazzy said he has been at VBT PD since 1990, but he never worked at Detroit PD. I checked my notes of the court trial where Lt. Bazzy was testifying and I wrote down the bit about him being in Detroit because that’s what I thought he said. Guess not. Lt. Bazzy knows where he’s been better than I do. I apologize for the error.

Rosemary K. Otzman, editor