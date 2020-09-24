City of Belleville Proclamation in celebration of the Centennial Commemoration of the 19th Amendment

Whereas, the fight for women’s suffrage, from the first women’s rights convention to enfranchisement, lasted more than 72 years, with women from all walks of life, political views and demographic backgrounds asking for the right to voice their opinions at the polls; and

Whereas, women advocated for the right to vote and suffragists nationwide turned to public education and persuasion; and

Whereas, suffragists pushed for a single constitutional amendment, granting female suffrage on the federal level, dubbed the Susan B. Anthony Amendment; and

Whereas, President Woodrow Wilson showed his support for suffrage considering women’s contributions during World War I; and

Whereas, it took male allies to support women in their endeavor to vote, for it was sons, husbands and fathers who heard the calls of women and the House of Representatives voted on May 21, 1919 followed by the Senate on June 4, 1919, and Michigan was one of the original 36 states to ratify the 19th Amendment on June 10, 1919 making it the law of the land on August 26, 1920; and

Whereas, the ratification of the 19th Amendment ensured women could fully participate in our democracy and fundamentally changed the role of women in the civic life of our Nation; and

Whereas, most of the women who began asking for the right to vote never lived to see the enfranchisement of women; and

Whereas, women are running for office in unprecedented numbers, many current politicians, both male and female, remember that they follow in the footsteps of these great suffragists; and

Whereas, the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment represents a historical milestone to be lauded and celebrated:

Now, therefore, be it resolved that the City of Belleville

1) Commemorates the 100th anniversary of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States;

2) Honors the role of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in further promoting the core values of our democracy;

3) Reaffirms the desire of the citizens of the City of Belleville to vote, participate, and inspire future generations to preserve the historic precedent established under the 19th Amendment.

Proclaimed so, on this 21st day of September in the year of 2020.

Mayor Kerreen Conley

Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Marcotte

Council Member Kelly Bates

Council Member Tom Fielder

Council Member Kenneth Voigt