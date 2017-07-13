Chamber Director Henning injured in motor vehicle accident

Paul Henning, executive director of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce, was involved in a very serious accident on Wednesday morning, July 5, on his way to work.

Chamber President Karen Mida reported to chamber members that Henning’s vehicle was t-boned by a semi on Belleville Road near Aldi’s.

“Paul sustained injuries and is very lucky to be alive,” Mida said. He was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital and was expected to be released on July 6.

“Please keep him in your prayers!” Mida said.

Cards may be sent to him in care of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce, 248 Main Street, Belleville, MI 48111.

In Henning’s absence, Julie Miller has agreed to take over full-time and she will have the office open regular hours/regular days, Mida said.