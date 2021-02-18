Canton Farmers Market to host off-season markets starting Sunday

The Canton Farmers Market will return with special off-season markets in February, March, and April at the Summit on the Park community recreation center, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The markets will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, March 21, and April 18, in the Banquet Center at the Summit on the Park, located at 46000 Summit Parkway in Canton.

A variety of local food growers and producers have signed on to participate in these off-season farmers markets, including: Pick Michigan — featuring produce, eggs, and tortillas; Kapnick Orchards – featuring apples, apple cider, and baked goods; Simply Gourmet Fresh – featuring salsa, chips, and gourmet butter; The Cheese People of Grand Rapids – featuring cheese; Boblin Honey – featuring honey; Spicegrrrl LLC – featuring spices; The Pasta Shop Plymouth – featuring pasta and sauce; Kapolnek Farms LLC – featuring USDA certified Beef; One Tough Cookie – featuring designed sugar cookies; Sign Woodworks – featuring unique signs and crafts; Vera’s Kuntry Bakery – featuring pies, cookies, candy and more; and Olde Crow Primitives – featuring seasonal crafts, signs, and candles.

“We’re always excited to bring back our off-season markets to the Summit on the Park,” said Canton Farmers Market supervisor Jennifer Franz. “Now more than ever we are glad that we’re able to help support our local farmers and crafters who provide access to healthy food sources and unique items.”

All market-goers, vendors, and staff will be required to properly wear face masks, covering both mouth and nose, as well as abide by social distancing requirements. Bridge Card and Double Up Food Bucks transactions will also be accepted. Tokens may be purchased at the Canton Leisure Services table. Market-goers are encouraged to enter through the banquet doors.

All of these indoor off-season farmers markets will pick up where the outdoor regular season of the Canton Farmers Market left off. The new season of the outdoor Canton Farmers Market will re-open on Sunday, May 9, and will run every Sunday through Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Preservation Park, located at 500 N. Ridge Road, Canton, 48187.

For additional Canton Farmers Market information, visit www.canton-mi.org/496, contact the Farmers Market Coordinator at cantonfarmersmarket@canton-mi.org or call (734) 394-5375.