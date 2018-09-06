Bicycle rider dies after being struck by vehicle on Ecorse Road

On Aug. 30 at about 11:18 p.m., a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old male from Canton Township struck a 16-year-old male from Van Buren Township who was riding a bicycle on Ecorse Road near Beck Road.

The 16-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Van Buren Police were dispatched to the scene. Police Chief Jason Wright said the 21-year-old driver remained on scene and is cooperating with VBT Police. He was released at the scene.

This is an on-going investigation and no additional information was released by police.

According to reports on Facebook the teen was riding home from a football game.