BHS class of 1977 sets 40th reunion for Sept. 8

The Belleville High School class of 1977 has set its 40th reunion for Sept. 8 at the Belleville Yacht Club.

For more information, either email bhstigers1977@gmail.com or find BHS/Tigers/1977 on Facebook.

The cost is $30 per person and a Pay Pal account has been set up at: PayPal.me/bhstigers1977.

Those interested are asked to RSVP and pay by Aug. 18. Questions? Call Tom Smith at (734) 699-1119.