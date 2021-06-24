Belleville Yacht Club cleans up along the lake in the city for Lake Fest

Volunteers from the Belleville Yacht Club spent Saturday, June 12, cleaning trash, weed whipping, blowing, pulling weeds, and planting flowers in downtown Belleville, working on the bridges and in the parks. They even rented a street sweeper for the day.

“Belleville is looking great for the upcoming Lake Fest,” said BYC member Chris Donley.

The Belleville City Council at its June 21 meeting issued a proclamation of gratitude to the BYC for the cleanup on June 12, plus two earlier clean ups around the lake.